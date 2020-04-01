(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants the federal government to extend work authorizations for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in the state.
Polis sent a letter to Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf requesting DACA work extensions, citing the coronavirus outbreak and the stress it’s put on the state’s economy.
“Coloradans face unprecedented challenges to their economic and social lives, and this extension would provide some needed stability to our businesses and residents who benefit from opportunities that DACA provides,” Polis wrote Tuesday.
“About 15,000 DACA recipients call Colorado home, and many of them are employed in key industries and critical occupations, such as health-care practitioners and support occupations, that help Colorado face our current challenges,” the letter added. “Facing a global pandemic takes all Americans, and all Coloradans, and this includes those residents who currently are able to contribute to help us in our shared challenges because of their ability to apply their education and training to our workforce in these unprecedented times through the DACA program.”
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering legal challenges to President Donald Trump administration’s attempt to end the DACA program. The Washington Post reported lawyers told the court in a filing last week there are 27,000 DACA recipients across the country who work in the health-care industry.
Colorado has seen a spike in unemployment claims since the coronavirus outbreak began. Polis issued a stay-at-home order last week, and also has closed dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and closed schools and ski areas across the state.