(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced additional emergency measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, among them restrictions on large public gatherings and medical licensing reforms.
Polis also said during a news conference Friday that the state has reached 72 positive cases of coronavirus as of this morning, of those eight are in the hospital and three are in critical condition. That number is up from 49 cases on Thursday.
“It is just a matter of time till we do have our first fatality here in Colorado,” Polis said, noting there’s low incidence of the virus among the young while older people are more vulnerable.
Over 80 percent of cases are mild, Polis added, but the more severe cases will put a strain on the state’s health care system.
“We’re bringing the full weight of state government,” he said, flanked by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and state health officials. “We’re partnering with local governments.”
Polis said over 1,500 tests have been collected from Coloradans so far, and state officials are focusing on completing more tests.
The governor also announced an emergency executive action to “cut through the red tape” by allowing medical professionals who are licensed in other states to be approved to practice in Colorado. Polis additionally asked former practicing medical professionals to ask their former employers about temporarily reentering the workforce in case there are worker shortages.
Polis additionally said he was issuing emergency guidance cancelling public gathering of over 250 people unless venues could assure people stayed six feet apart from each other.
Polis this week declared a state of emergency and signed an executive order that in part directs the state’s labor department to assure workers in certain industries have access to paid sick leave if they miss work for symptoms similar to that of coronavirus