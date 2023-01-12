(The Center Square) – State Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, was sworn into the Colorado Senate on Thursday, taking over the seat of former Sen. Bob Rankin, who announced his resignation last month.
Will, who now represents Senate District 5, was previously a state representative for House District 57 before losing reelection in November.
“I am incredibly grateful to serve in this position,” Will said in a statement. “There is a tremendous amount of work to be done, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to make life better for the people of Colorado.”
Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said, “Perry’s expertise in water, energy, and agriculture will be a substantial asset to our caucus, the Senate, and the people of Colorado.”
Rankin’s resignation went into effect on Tuesday, a day after lawmakers convened for the 2023 session.
“After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life,” Rankin previously said in a statement.
Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R–Weld County, was elected by fellow Republicans to replace Rankin on the bipartisan Joint Budget Committee, which is responsible for writing the state’s budget.