(The Center Square) – Winter weather has caused 554 flights to be cancelled on Thursday at the Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data.
There were also 534 flights delayed as of Thursday afternoon, the website said, while there were a reported 20,253 delays and 5,254 cancellations nationwide.
The cancellations came as the temperature dropped to 22 degrees below zero at the airport on Thursday morning after Wednesday’s high temperature of 50 degrees.
While the chances for additional snow were forecast to be low, a wind chill warning remains in effect until late Friday morning. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Colorado are expected to experience wind chill temperatures as low as 45 degrees below zero.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported almost a dozen highway closures due to adverse driving conditions. The department stated low visibility, blowing snow and automobile accidents were causing the closures. Eastbound Interstate 70 at Silverthorne, west of Denver, was closed due to multiple accidents.
Denver opened two 24-hour warming centers to accommodate approximately 335 people needing assistance as single-digit and below-zero temperatures and high winds created dangerous conditions.
“Anyone is welcome at the Coliseum, including recently arrived migrants, our neighbors experiencing homelessness and other who may need a warm place to stay,” according to information posted on the city’s website.
The Denver Coliseum, with a capacity of 225 people, and the Downtown Denver YMCA, with a capacity of 100 were opened and transportation shuttles were provided from two community centers.
All Denver Parks and Recreation centers were opened for daytime warming centers.