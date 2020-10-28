Back in March, before the COVID-19 lockdowns and the worst recession of our lifetimes, I was worried that one of the most consequential ballot measures in state history was getting almost no scrutiny in Colorado politics. As I wrote at the time, that ballot measure – now known as Proposition 113 – would effectively allow other states to decide how Colorado votes in future presidential elections.
The campaign in favor of Proposition 113, which would take Colorado into the so-called National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, had a massive fundraising advantage thanks to donors in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and other large metropolitan areas that would become even more influential under the NPV compact. The Prop 113 campaign was also getting help from a new group, Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote, which despite its name had some interesting connections to organizations on the left.
That’s how things looked in early March. Then the full force of the pandemic hit. For months, citizens, elected officials and journalists were fully and understandably focused on the public health emergency and economic crisis triggered by COVID-19. The Proposition 113 campaign continued to fly under the radar under mid-summer, when reporters from The Colorado Sun started asking questions.
It didn’t go well for the campaign. The Sun’s reporters found close financial and strategic connections between the Proposition 113 campaign and the so-called conservative group supporting the NPV compact. They further reported that “out-of-state funders, many of whom support liberal causes” were supporting Prop 113.
Likewise, the conservative group cheerleading the NPV in Colorado was “fueled by out-of-state money [and] tied to Democrats,” and when asked, “the group’s campaign manager refused to name any conservative supporters in the state,” the Sun reported.
Long story short, the effort to win conservative support for the NPV compact in Colorado completely backfired.
Since the summer, the news has been mixed for the NPV campaign. On the one hand, NPV supporters still hold a major fundraising advantage, amassing $4.6 million in financial and in-kind contributions across their two campaign committees compared to $1.6 million for the no committee, Protect Colorado’s Vote.
But on the other hand, NPV supporters have adopted a closing argument that, in my view at least, will further antagonize conservatives, alienate unaffiliated voters, and quite possibly leave some progressives shaking their heads in disbelief.
“We’re just not a swing state,” State Sen. Mike Foote, a Boulder County Democrat, said during a recent Proposition 113 debate hosted by the Aaron Harber Show and the Denver Gazette. Presidential candidates “know that Colorado and 40-some other states are either going to go blue or go red,” he explained. “They should care about what we think … but that’s not happening now, because we’ve joined 40 other states as flyover states.”
With respect, this argument is both wrong and astonishingly tone deaf.
Colorado may not be a battleground state in this year’s presidential election. But just four years ago, both of the major party presidential candidates fought hard for Colorado’s nine Electoral College votes, visiting our state multiple times. In the end, the margin of victory in 2016 was 4.9 percentage points. In 2012, more or less the same thing happened, with a margin of victory of 5.4 percentage points.
That is why, despite this year’s outlook, the non-partisan elections website 270toWin still describes Colorado as “one of the few battlegrounds in the Western half of the country.”
But even more startling, the closing argument from the Prop 113 campaign completely ignores the most important fact about politics in Colorado: The largest group of voters in Colorado aren’t registered Democrats, or registered Republicans – they’re Unaffiliated voters.
More than 40% of Colorado voters are now Unaffiliated. They have declined to register as Democrats, Republicans or anything else because they don’t believe any one political party speaks for them 100% of the time, or even most of the time. They are the biggest voting bloc in Colorado and, by definition, their support is up for grabs in every election.
To be sure: From election to election, different parties and different candidates will do better than others with Unaffiliated voters. But for any politician, political party or campaign to suggest they have a permanent lock on the Unaffiliated vote from now until the end of time is patronizing in the extreme.
But that’s the fundamental argument of the NPV campaign: Colorado is a blue state and will always be a blue state, no matter who’s running for president, because Unaffiliated voters will always favor the Democratic candidate, no matter what. And if you don’t agree with Prop 113, then your vote for president will never count again and Colorado will always be just another flyover state.
Talking down to Unaffiliated voters and telling them how they’re going to vote for the rest of their lives is a curious approach, to say the least. After all, these are the same Coloradans who will decide the fate of Proposition 113. I doubt they will take kindly to being called flyover voters in a flyover state.