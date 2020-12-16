In Loveland, Colorado, some residents (including the mayor) are unhappy with how the vote to create a new municipal broadband system took place. Despite the disappointment, the system moves forward with city officials announcing pricing.
Even though the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) mandates that cities require a vote of residents when they intend to take on debt, there is concern about who voted because Loveland city officials used a workaround to vote on the network’s creation.
‘Ghost enterprise’ approves the debt
After years of planning, members of the Loveland City Council voted in early 2019 to approve and issue $97 million in bonds to pay for the cost of construction and start-up of the network. Not long after the approval, Councilor John Fogle excitedly told The Denver Post that residents would “get to enjoy streaming reruns of ‘Game of Thrones.’”
In reality, some Loveland residents might want to send a fire-breathing dragon to City Hall after the council’s actions. Resident Linda Rosa said Loveland officials skirted the law by creating a “ghost enterprise” called the Electric & Communication Enterprise (ECE) that never meets. The members of the council also serve as board members for the enterprise, and it was in their capacity as members of the enterprise board in which they approved issuing the debt.
“They can take on debt without voter approval,” Rosa told the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA). “It denied voters of their right to vote on this debt.”
Sherrie Peif, a reporter for Complete Colorado, the reporting arm of the Independence Institute, has studied the Loveland situation and other municipal broadband projects in the state extensively. She told TPA that Loveland was unique in that city officials simply decided they wanted to do the project and just bypassed voters in the process. She compared that to Greeley, where the city council ignored the overtures of the city manager and voted against a public-private internet project. She also noted that Longmont, which decided to build a municipal network after asking voters to approve the debt, used existing fiber and borrowed just $45 million for the project.
“They didn’t have to mortgage the city on it,” she said.
Loveland mayor wanted residents to have a voice
Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh told TPA the city moved forward with the broadband project after complaints by residents and a lack of commitment from Comcast and CenturyLink to service every household and business. She noted, though, that not all residents were unhappy with the services they received from those providers.
Because not everyone could get broadband in Loveland, Marsh supported examining the idea of a municipal broadband network, but she told TPA that voters should have OK’ed the plan. She said the city council originally planned to have residents vote on the issue but suddenly changed course.
“I was a supporter of broadband itself,” said Marsh, who took office in 2017. “I was not a supporter of taking on the debt without a vote of the people. I think there was concern [among the council] that voters wouldn’t approve it.”
Marsh confirmed to TPA she’s not aware of the ECE ever meeting.
Leading supporter of network says voters gave blessing in 2015
Although Loveland residents didn’t specifically vote on this project, they passed an initiative in 2015 by an 82% to 18% margin to allow the city to opt out of Colorado Senate Bill 153. That legislation forbids local governments from building their own networks unless a majority of voters opt out of the bill.
Fogle told TPA that the measure approved so readily by Loveland residents also gave the city approval to explore a broadband network of some kind, either through a public-private partnership or building its own.
“That’s a pretty resounding statement from the public,” he said of the 82% ‘yes’ vote.
But Marsh, who was one of those ‘yes’ votes, said residents weren’t voting on actually building the network, and they certainly didn’t give their approval to take on nearly $100 million in debt.
“I personally think we made a mistake in not taking it to the voters,” she said, noting that a commitment at the ballot box would also give a better indication of commitment to subscribing to the service.
The internet landscape in Loveland
Loveland, a city of about 80,000 residents less than an hour drive from Denver, is hardly an internet desert. Both Comcast’s Xfinity and CenturyLink offer gigabit speeds to about 99% of residents. According to BroadbandNow, Rise Broadband also offers fixed wireless with speeds of up to 50 Megabits per second to every resident of the city.
But Fogle, who had pushed for the city to consider the network since 2013, notes the upload speeds offered by private providers usually top out at just a few Mbps, and high usage of teleconferencing software like Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people work from home shows that “upload becomes critical.”
Fogle also noted that speed tests show that providers’ speeds often slow to half of what’s promised during peak times.
“If I get half of what I’m paying for I have a reason to be upset,” he said.
According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the city network, called Pulse, won’t be the cheapest internet option because Pulse announced that plans would start at $44.95 per month for symmetrical speeds of 30 Mbps (despite initial plans to offer a 25 Mbps service for $19.95 per month). Xfinity offers a plan for $34.99 per month that includes download speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 5 Mbps. Pulse will be about $10 per month cheaper than Xfinity for a plan with gigabit internet, but research shows that customers usually choose a lower-priced plan if it meets their needs. The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband standard is 25 Mbps.
Loveland began installing fiber in late last year and is beginning to connect its first customers, with the goal of being available to all residents within the next four years. Pulse recently announced that 22% of households have signed up for service. The network needs to capture 42% of residences to meet its goal and says it is on track to meet that benchmark. A report published by TPA in May 2020, found that the average weighted take rate for municipal broadband systems was below 40% nationwide, while research has shown that take rates need to be closer to 50% generally for the networks to break even.
Fogle said that Pulse will offer another alternative and should lower prices for local consumers, but the network is already in full competitive mode. The Reporter-Herald reported that Pulse is keeping its rollout plans confidential for fear the private competitors could amp up their marketing in the neighborhoods that will first receive service. While TPA pointed out that this strategy would seem to be the antithesis of lowering prices, Fogle argued those providers would lock people into long-term contracts with the net effect of driving up prices.
Peif said she’s found Pulse to be rather secretive with information about its network and its plans.
“They don’t want to release information to the public even through they are using public money,” she said.