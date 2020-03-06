Ann Fulgham is the owner of Elite Vapes, a local vape store with locations in Thornton and Louisville. Fulgham has owned Elite Vapes for nearly seven years and serves adults seeking cigarette alternatives. Fulgham was a smoker for more than 33 years and eventually switched to a cigarette alternative, an e-cigarette, after her family purchased it for her. Fulgham is still cigarette free, seven years later. She stays involved in the vaping community always voicing her concerns about state and local legislation and is a member of Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance.