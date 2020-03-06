In 2013, my life changed for the better. My family bought me an e-cigarette to help demolish my addiction to cigarettes. The lingering smell coupled with my morning cough was reason enough to quit. E-cigarettes gave me the opportunity to quit smoking without having to quit cold turkey.
I was a smoker for 33 years and had finally started feeling some of the negative side effects. Quitting cigarettes was critical to my health and the longevity of my life. I have been cigarette-free for over 7 years thanks to e-cigarettes. Since switching, I haven’t woken up with a single coughing attack, which used to be, at a minimum, a weekly occurrence.
E-cigarettes are also responsible for turning my career around. I dreamt about opening my own business for as long as I can remember and my passion for this industry led me to open a vape shop in 2013. Elite Vapes has two Colorado locations, one in Thornton and one in Louisville. The purpose of my vape shops is to preserve a pathway for responsible adults who choose to vape and quit smoking harmful cigarettes.
One of the most important aspects of owning Elite Vapes is to have a responsible and accountable store in the vaping community. I do this by ensuring no one under the age of 21 has access to the products that my stores sell. At Elite Vapes, there is proper signage on the exterior of both stores, we intensely train employees to check every I.D., and we have age verification scanners at the registers.
To successfully purchase a product from Elite Vapes, every customer must have a valid I.D. that successfully scans. For example, an elderly man, who is clearly over 21 years old, would be asked to leave our store if he forgot his I.D. The age verification scanners have been installed at both locations for over two years and are a foolproof way to ensure every patron has a valid I.D. and is of legal age to purchase products.
Another vital aspect for Elite Vapes is customer education. Whether it’s your first-time vaping, you are new to Elite Vapes, or buying a new product, you will be trained how to properly use the product. I take pride in the in-store training that we provide to adults seeking cigarette cessation. This is one of the differentiators provided by Elite Vapes to the vaping community.
Adults in both localities depend on the products we carry at Elite Vapes. Unfortunately, I have definite fears that my stores would be forced to close if the flavor ban proposed in (HB20-1319) goes into effect in Thornton and Louisville. Elite Vapes and the solutions we provide for adult cigarette cessation has become my livelihood and a flavor ban in Thornton and Louisville would be detrimental to adults seeking smoking alternatives, as well as to my business.
A lot of these flavor bans are being pushed to keep these products out of the hands of our youth; however, data from the CDC shows that 86% of youth obtain e-cigarettes from social sources such as older peers and siblings. We’ve been kicking underage kids out of Elite Vapes since we opened in 2013 and will continue to do so to protect the youth. We don’t market to kids. Instead, we sell alternative solutions to adults who are seeking something other than cigarettes.
The age verification scanners have been a vital resource for our employees to guarantee all sales are to adults 21 years older and up. A solution to eliminate vapes in the hands of children would be to require age verification scanners in stores that sell smoking alternatives, not reducing the flavor options for adults. I will continue to fight for my customers and the vaping communities to keep flavors intact and remain diligent that Colorado youth don’t have access to any tobacco products.