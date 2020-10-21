This year continues to be one of the hardest years for Coloradans. From medical concerns to major financial burdens, the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect families across the state. Although we are all ready to leave COVID-19 behind, we are still dealing with it as the November election cycle approaches.
Some of the major challenges of COVID-19 are the significant threats to low-income families. Many are struggling to make ends meet and the last thing they need is a massive tax hike. Proposition EE is on the 2020 ballot and, unfortunately, is a $294 million tax increase on Colorado voters. As families strive to recover from hardships due to the pandemic, now is not the time to raise taxes on vulnerable communities who can least afford it. Rather than increase taxes, we need to aid Coloradans in their recovery.
The Colorado Legislature claims the tax revenues from Proposition EE, if passed, will be used to fund preschool education. However, nothing in the details of the ballot states the Legislature must spend revenue collected from this tax on preschool education. Do you remember the tax on marijuana products campaign from a few years ago? They told us that revenues were supposed to fund education; however, they neglected to mention it wasn’t money for all schools and many schools never saw the money. Let’s not make the same mistake twice. Now more than ever, we cannot afford to give the Legislature a blank check to spend on pet projects. Tax and spend must end.
Proponents of EE claim that this ballot measure will reduce rates of tobacco use; however, studies show that increasing taxes has a minimal effect on cessation. Further, if the goal of this ballot measure is to discourage tobacco use, then all money from EE should be used for cessation programs. As it is, only a small portion of the revenue will be spent on cessation and the remainder will go into the General Fund.
And why should Coloradans trust the Legislature to act in their best interest?
The details of HB20-1427, the bill that got EE on the ballot, were flushed out in a backroom deal in the final hours of the 2020 legislative session. Rushed public policy never amounts to good legislation. In addition, the 43-page proposal was reviewed for only 20 minutes and passed with only 72 hours left of session. The bill’s sponsor even admitted that the bill came “fast and furious.”
Finally, the Colorado Blue Book released to aid voters in deciding how to vote falls far short of providing a fair and accurate analysis of Proposition EE. The version omitted key details Coloradans deserve to know including that EE is a $294 million tax increase, money promised for preschool will not be available for at least two-and-a-half years, and money generated from EE, if passed, will go into the state’s General Fund. It makes me wonder, why would legislators forget to include this information? They want to leave voters with incomplete, inaccurat, and misleading information. Coloradans deserve better.
If passed, this legislation could do irreparable harm to our communities and will make the lives of low-income families much harder.