Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called the state legislature into special session that starts this week to approve a series of COVID-19 economic stimulus measures. The governor is seeking somewhere between $200 million and $400 million in short-term pandemic assistance, he told The Washington Post, followed by another $1 billion when the legislature convenes for its regularly scheduled session in January.
Some of the proposed economic aid directly focuses on struggling small businesses, which is welcome news. But let’s be clear: Even if lawmakers do everything they can, the special session and the regular session that follows will be just the beginning.
The damage that Colorado businesses have suffered – and what it means for individuals, families, communities and our state as a whole – cannot be underestimated. It will likely take years, not months, of focused work to make sense of the damage and to set things right.
As this work begins, two numbers from the depths of the COVID-19 recession should be front and center.
The first number is -5%: That’s how much retail sales in Colorado fell during the second quarter – April, May and June – compared to the same three months of 2019, according to data from the state Department of Revenue.
The second number is 45%: That’s how much national e-commerce sales jumped during April, May and June compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to the Census Bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Put those two numbers together and a clear picture emerges: While brick and mortar businesses in Colorado were cratering, due to a combination of state and local social-distancing policies, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Wayfair surged like never before.
In the third quarter – July, August and September – this trend continued. While Colorado businesses saw a modest improvement in retail sales of less than 2%, e-commerce recorded another huge increase of 37%.
We have all seen signs of this trend in our own lives, of course, but these numbers are still startling. And it’s happening across the globe, not just here in Colorado. As the 37-nation OECD recently observed, “contact restrictions and other confinement measures” have accelerated “a shift in demand from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce.”
So what does this mean for state policymakers over the coming months and years?
First and foremost, they need to understand just how deep of a hole the COVID-19 recession has created for local businesses. Forced closures, capacity restrictions and other measures aimed at slowing the spread of the pandemic didn’t just hurt many Colorado businesses. Those measures also created a massive subsidy for big tech at the expense of brick and mortar businesses in our communities.
Whether you think state and local measures to combat COVID-19 went too far, not far enough, or struck the right balance from a public health perspective, the economic consequences were clear.
Consumers who would ordinarily spend their money at local establishments were effectively forced to shop online as much as possible for household products, clothes, furniture, cleaning supplies, electronics and more. Market share that belonged to one group of businesses was effectively handed to another group of businesses.
To be sure, these were not the intended outcomes of state and local public health orders. But unintended outcomes are just as real as intended ones – and policymakers cannot afford to ignore the huge disadvantages that local businesses will continue to face when the pandemic is finally over.
These businesses and their workers need a lot more from lawmakers and regulatory agencies than permission to fully reopen. They need policies to help restore their competitiveness so they can win back the market share that was taken from them – or as much of that market share as possible. They also need a pro-business climate that encourages investment and job creation here in Colorado, so they have more local customers with higher incomes to sell to.
If policymakers don’t make this vital work their number-one priority, local businesses and their workers won’t be the only ones to suffer – state and local governments will also pay a heavy price.
Remember: Brick and mortar businesses and their employees pay a host of state and local taxes that their out-of-state competitors in e-commerce simply don’t. While sales tax collection from remote sellers started two years ago, they aren’t subject to the same taxes that in-state businesses pay, like property taxes or state income taxes.
The more local businesses that disappear because they cannot afford to stay open, the less tax revenue there will be for schools, law enforcement and other critical services – it’s that simple.
We all face tremendous challenges on many different fronts in the weeks, months and years ahead. But make no mistake: The most important step in overcoming those challenges will be getting the free enterprise system back on its feet and allowing local businesses to compete again.