In contrast to the situation in 40 other states, Colorado has no cities that have experienced a net population outflow between 2010 and 2018, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The financial news and opinion website examined Census Bureau data to identify those cities that many Americans have been abandoning.
In the analysis, net migration reflects the difference between the numbers of people from other regions moving into the city and city residents moving elsewhere. Overall population changes within the city, however, also include births and deaths, according to the study.
Among the 50 states, 10 contained no metro areas with net migration declines over the eight-year period. They are Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming.
In those cities experiencing net migration declines, the number of available jobs tended to be low, the study found, and most of the cities posted unemployment rates above 3.6 percent, the U.S. jobless rate in January.
Cities With Greatest Net Migration Declines by State
|State
|City With Greatest Net Migration Decline
|Population % Change Due to Migration (2010-2018)
|Overall Population % Change
|2018 Population
|January 2020 Unemployment Rate
|Alabama
|Montgomery
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|373,225
|2.7%
|Alaska
|Fairbanks
|-9.0%
|1.4%
|98,971
|5.3%
|Arizona
|Sierra Vista-Douglas
|-5.7%
|-3.5%
|126,770
|5.5%
|Arkansas
|Pine Bluff
|-11.3%
|-10.7%
|89,515
|5.3%
|California
|Hanford-Corcoran
|-9.5%
|-1.1%
|151,366
|7.6%
|Connecticut
|Norwich-New London
|-3.6%
|-2.7%
|266,784
|3.6%
|Georgia
|Hinesville
|-10.6%
|3.3%
|80,495
|3.5%
|Hawaii
|Urban Honolulu
|-2.0%
|2.8%
|980,080
|2.5%
|Idaho
|Pocatello
|-0.8%
|5.2%
|87,138
|2.7%
|Illinois
|Danville
|-6.7%
|-5.9%
|76,806
|4.9%
|Indiana
|Muncie
|-2.5%
|-2.5%
|114,772
|3.8%
|Iowa
|Sioux City
|-4.1%
|0.3%
|169,045
|2.8%
|Kansas
|Manhattan
|-2.6%
|5.7%
|97,980
|2.8%
|Kentucky
|Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
|-0.5%
|3.4%
|153,378
|4.2%
|Louisiana
|Shreveport-Bossier City
|-4.0%
|-0.8%
|436,341
|5.5%
|Maine
|Lewiston-Auburn
|-1.6%
|0.0%
|107,679
|2.9%
|Maryland
|Cumberland
|-2.8%
|-5.2%
|97,915
|5.3%
|Massachusetts
|Pittsfield
|-1.2%
|-3.8%
|126,348
|3.5%
|Michigan
|Flint
|-5.5%
|-4.4%
|406,892
|4.7%
|Minnesota
|Duluth
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|278,799
|4.3%
|Mississippi
|Jackson
|-1.2%
|2.2%
|580,166
|4.8%
|Missouri
|St. Joseph
|-2.2%
|-0.7%
|126,490
|3.1%
|Montana
|Great Falls
|-2.8%
|0.4%
|81,643
|3.3%
|Nebraska
|Grand Island
|-0.6%
|4.0%
|85,088
|3.5%
|New Jersey
|Vineland-Bridgeton
|-6.5%
|-3.6%
|150,972
|5.7%
|New Mexico
|Farmington
|-9.1%
|-3.8%
|125,043
|5.7%
|New York
|Watertown-Fort Drum
|-12.3%
|-3.9%
|111,755
|5.8%
|North Carolina
|Rocky Mount
|-4.6%
|-4.2%
|146,021
|5.0%
|North Dakota
|Grand Forks
|-1.1%
|3.9%
|102,299
|2.6%
|Ohio
|Lima
|-4.8%
|-3.4%
|102,663
|4.2%
|Oklahoma
|Lawton
|-8.8%
|-3.1%
|126,198
|3.5%
|Pennsylvania
|Johnstown
|-5.6%
|-8.3%
|131,730
|5.6%
|South Carolina
|Sumter
|-4.0%
|-0.9%
|106,512
|2.9%
|Tennessee
|Memphis
|-2.5%
|1.9%
|1.4 million
|4.1%
|Texas
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|-5.0%
|4.4%
|423,908
|5.6%
|Utah
|Logan
|-0.5%
|12.2%
|140,794
|1.9%
|Virginia
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk- Newport News
|-1.2%
|3.1%
|1.7 million
|2.9%
|Washington
|Yakima
|-3.9%
|3.4%
|251,446
|6.8%
|West Virginia
|Charleston
|-5.4%
|-7.1%
|211,037
|5.0%
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
|-2.2%
|1.3%
|1.6 million
|3.7%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.