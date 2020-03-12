(The Center Square) – New overtime and pay rules in Colorado will take effect next week.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment finalized new Colorado Overtime and Minimum Pay Standards in January, which govern overtime and minimum payment requirements for workers in the state who are eligible for overtime pay. The new wages rules, called COMPS, take effect on Mar. 16.
According to the department, the 10-month long comment period involved the opinions of more than 1,000 workers and employers. Many testified to the fact that the previous wage order was unclear in defining which workers are covered and what the required criteria was to make an employee exempt from the various wage order protections.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) of Colorado, which represents small businesses in the state, expects changes that potentially harm some local businesses.
"We never want small-business owners unaware and caught flatfooted, and if that means being annoyingly repetitive, so be it,” said Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director for NFIB.
“No Main Street enterprise, alone or collectively, can match the resources of a state agency whose charge is to conduct audits and assure compliance," Gagliardi said. According to a legal briefing published by the NFIB, employers will have to comply with COMPS rules that change employee rest periods and updates minimum wage standards and exemption for salaries workers on payroll.
"The previous Colorado wage and hour laws applied only to workers in a few specified industries. The new COMPS Order will apply to almost all Colorado workers in almost all industries," the NFIB said. "The COMPS Order contains some exceptions, including, for example, certain administrative employees, professionals, salespersons, and agricultural workers."
Under the new rules, an employee has to make at least $35,568 per year starting in July 2020 to be placed on salary by their employer, with that threshold increasing to $40,500 beginning January 1, 2021 and $55,000 in 2024.