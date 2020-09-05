(The Center Square) – Colorado had 5,837 new unemployment claims filed during the week ending on August 29, the lowest rate of unemployment claims per week since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, according to the state labor department.
At least 542,619 initial unemployment claims have been filed with the state since mid-March, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Approximately $4.8 billion total in unemployment benefits has been paid since March 29. That includes payments for regular unemployment benefits, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, claims under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation plan, and the supplemental State Extended Benefits program.
The department also said that they paid out $2.44 billion total in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits to all claimants that were eligible for the programs through the congressional expiration date over the summer.
The state's unemployment rate for July was 10.2 percent, compared to the national rate of 13.3 percent, according to the department.