(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will be subject to a new oversight committee to help identify the shortcomings of the Denver-metro mass transit agency, Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers announced on Wednesday.
Gov. Polis, flanked by the Democratic chairs of the House and Senate transportation committees and RTD Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede, said that his office will coordinate the formation of an independent review committee, called the RTD Accountability Committee, that will review RTD's operations and finances.
The committee "will conduct a top-to-bottom review of RTD," Polis said.
The review efforts will assist in "how RTD can fit into the overall Denver Metro area to help meet the transportation needs of businesses and individuals, including people with disabilities," the governor said.
Polis also mentioned that the special committee will provide recommendations on how the agency will manage finances and how to improve the RTD's governance structure. The committee will also identify goals and priorities that address gaps in transportation coverage, access to rides, and the welfare of riders with special needs and other disabilities who require assistance.
In addition to budgetary mandates, Polis said that RTD is still under a mandate to complete various improvement and expansion projects including the train line to Boulder which has exceeded costs and been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.