(The Center Square) – Legislation sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, that supports Pennsylvania’s forestry industry by expanding membership on the state’s Hardwoods Development Council has been signed into law.
Act 14 of 2021 will add a logger, a private-sector forester, and the Secretary of Education to the council. A member of the PA Forest Products Association will replace one representative of the Hardwood Lumber Manufacturing Association. One seat on the council is specifically designated for the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, the oldest of the groups in the state.
The Hardwoods Development Council, created by law in 1988, works with state and local governments and other entities to promote access to timber resources, manufacturing of forest products, domestic and foreign market development for value-added products, and public knowledge of the industry.
“For more than three decades, the Hardwoods Development Council has helped our forestry evolve and grow,” Causer said in a news release. “Expanding representation on the council to include additional industry representatives will only enhance the council’s ability to develop and advocate for this important segment of our agriculture industry.”
The law goes into effect immediately.