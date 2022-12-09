(The Center Square) – Colorado Senate Republicans have selected Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R–Weld County, to succeed Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, on the state’s Joint Budget Committee.
Rankin announced his resignation last week, which takes effect on Jan. 10, a day after the General Assembly convenes for the next session.
“After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life,” Rankin said when he announced his resignation.
Kirkmeyer said she’s “deeply grateful” to work on the JBC, which is responsible for creating the state budget.
“I am committed to working with my colleagues to create a budget that reflects the needs of all Coloradans amidst this affordability crisis we continue to endure,” she said. “Thank you to my colleagues for entrusting me with this important role."
Kirkmeyer last month ran to represent the state’s newly-formed 8th Congressional District, but lost to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.
Kirkmeyer was elected minority whip following the general election, and will be replaced by Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, Colorado Senate GOP said in a statement.