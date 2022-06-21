(The Center Square) – King Soopers workers in Colorado filed labor charges against a union on Monday alleging that they were charged with “unlawful fines.”
The charges allege that two workers, Nick Hall and Marcelo Ruybal, have been threatened with fines of $812 and $3,800, respectively, by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union after they worked during a strike in January. The union has said the charges can be disputed in an internal hearing.
The charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, a public interest law firm.
“Once again union bosses have been caught red-handed retaliating against rank-and-file workers who exercised their rights to work despite the UFCW’s strike demands,” Mark Mix, the foundation's president, said in a statement. “No worker should have to pick between feeding their family and toeing the union line, and we’re proud to assist these workers in standing up to union bullies.”
King Soopers workers in the Denver metro area initiated a strike in January. The union and the grocery store chain agreed to a new contract in late January that included wage increases, impacting more than 8,000 workers.
NRWF attorneys handled a similar case in 2019 for two employees of the Shop & Shop grocery store in New England. The attorneys won a settlement which required the UFCW to post remedial notices of labor violations in over 70 Shop & Shop locations.
“Other King Soopers workers facing similar fines should know they can reach out to the National Right to Work Foundation for free legal assistance in challenging such excessive, retaliatory fines,” Mix said.