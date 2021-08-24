(The Center Square) – A survey by Colorado’s largest restaurant trade group found 25% of restaurants are considering closing their doors for good, citing new debt they’ve amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing labor shortage.
The Colorado Restaurant Association's (CRA) July/August Impact Survey, published on Tuesday, polled members between July 8 to August 9 and asked questions about restaurants' financial situations following the pandemic.
Denise Mickelsen, a spokesperson for CRA, said in a statement that the survey results show “the industry is not yet out of the woods in terms of the economic repercussions of the pandemic, with operators facing massive levels of new debt, increasing overhead, and the continuation of the labor shortage.”
According to the survey, more than two-thirds of restaurants in Colorado have taken on new debt since March 2020.
Of that total, more than 59% of restaurants said their new debt exceeds $100,000, and 4.4% of restaurants said their new debt exceeded a half-million dollars.
More than half of the restaurants said it would take them between three and five years to repay the debt, according to the survey.
Meanwhile, 80% of restaurants said they have taken on additional overhead costs in an attempt to attract labor.
Nine-in-10 restaurants reported providing additional benefits such as paid time off, health insurance, or increased wages for their employees.
According to the survey, 31% of restaurants have increased their wages by as much as 30%, and 10% of restaurants have increased their wages by 40% or more since March 2020.
However, these additional perks have not inspired workers to return. The survey found that more than 91% of restaurants are still struggling to hire and retain staff.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Colorado’s restaurant industry labor force is still more than 11,000 workers below its pre-pandemic levels.