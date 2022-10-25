(The Center Square) – A large majority of small business owners in Colorado support a ballot measure to lower the state’s income tax rate, according to a poll from a business advocacy group.
Colorado voters will decide next month on Proposition 121, which proposes lowering the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%. Voters in the state chose the lower the income tax to the current rate in 2020.
The survey by the National Federation of Independent Business Colorado found that 90% of its members said the tax rate should be cut to 4.4%, while 10% opposed cutting the tax rate.
“The result was not a surprise,” NFIB Colorado State Director Tony Gagliardi said in a statement.
“Proposition 121 is a small step toward achieving the goal of having no state income tax at all, which is something we ought to move on faster now that Arizona has instituted a 2.5% flat tax rate that will take effect at the beginning of 2023,” he added.
Gagliardi noted that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has spoken in favor of gradually lowering the state income tax rate to zero.
“Having no state income tax would give small-business owners something they have always desired: the predictability needed to hire more employees and expand their enterprises, both of which would produce a sustainably healthier economy,” Gagliardi said.
Colorado voters will also decide on a measure to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize affordable housing, as well as a trio of measures that would alter the state’s alcohol laws.