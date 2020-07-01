(The Center Square) – John Hickenlooper won the Democratic primary for Colorado’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, while Lauren Boebert unseated five-term Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., in the Republican primary for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
Hickenlooper beat out Andrew Romanoff by over 168,000 votes, or 19 percentage points, despite being in the midst of an ethics investigation during much of the primary election season. Hickenlooper was found by a state ethics commission to have violated state ethics laws on two occasions while serving as governor of Colorado.
Hickenlooper will challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats that the Cook Political Report rates as a “toss up.”
Over 525,700 votes were cast for the former Colorado governor, while 357,000 ballots were cast for Romanoff.
Hickenlooper also received the endorsement of Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday night.
Boebert beat Tipton, who was endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, by almost 10,000 votes.
Boebert will face Democratic primary winner and former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush in the district that has favored Republicans in the last five presidential elections.
“Congratulations on a really great win!” President Trump tweeted in response to Boebert’s victory Tuesday night.
The primary election had 1,577,347 ballots cast, with a state record set for mail-in ballots, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
“In midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado just set a record turnout for a state primary. A total of 99.3% of voters cast a mail ballot, and there were not lengthy lines or wait times reported at in-person voting centers,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. “Despite misleading attacks, disinformation, and attempts to make vote-by-mail a partisan issue, Colorado’s election proves that mail ballots are the key to accessible voting during this health crisis.”