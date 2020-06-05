(The Center Square) – John Hickenlooper on Friday showed up to testify remotely before a state ethics commission investigating complaints the former Colorado governor illegally accepted gifts while in office.
Hickenlooper’s Friday appearance comes after he was a no-show to a hearing on Thursday despite being subpoenaed to appear earlier in the week. The hearing is occurring remotely via Webex, a platform Hickenlooper’s camp has criticized.
That subpoena was upheld by a Denver District Court judge on Wednesday evening. The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission also held Hickenlooper, who’s running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, in contempt for not showing up to the hearing Thursday.
Hickenlooper was questioned Friday by commissioners, along with Suzanne Staiert, head of the conservative Public Trust Institute.
The initial ethics complaint was filed by Frank McNulty, also part of the Public Trust Institute, and alleges he improperly took flights on privately owned planes during his time as governor.
Hickenlooper is currently running against Andrew Romanoff for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.
This is a developing story.