(The Center Square) – John Hickelooper failed to appear to testify at a state ethics commission hearing on Thursday.
The former Colorado governor who’s now running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, was subpoenaed earlier in the week by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission to testify remotely on Thursday. That subpoena was upheld Wednesday night by a judge with Denver District Court.
Hickenlooper did not show up to testify remotely via Webex on Thursday, but was represented by attorney Mark Grueskin.
Hickenlooper's representation has cited the complications of remote hearings as a reason for not participating.
“For better or worse, remote legal proceedings are the norm right now and the IEC has made an informed decision to proceed by video conference in order to avoid any additional delays in [Hickenlooper’s] case,” the district judge wrote in the opinion, according to the Denver Post.
The initial ethics complaint, filed by Frank McNulty, a former Republican state lawmaker and now part of the conservative Public Trust Institute, alleges Hickenlooper improperly took flights on privately owned planes while he served as governor.
"John Hickenlooper is going to extraordinary lengths to avoid testifying under oath about the illegal gifts he accepted as Governor,” McNulty said in a statement on Thursday.
The commission also passed a motion to have the subpoena enforced in court.
Melissa Miller, a spokesperson for Hickenlooper, called the hearing a “debacle.”
“[Hickenlooper] has made clear he will testify in person,” she said. “Today's debacle of a hearing has made clear that WebEx doesn't work for a legal proceeding like this. We will be opposing the motion to enforce the subpoena.”