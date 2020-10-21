(The Center Square) – The public health department that oversees Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties on Tuesday extended its face mask requirement “for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Tri-County Health Department's initial order took effect on July 24 and requires persons to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and in outdoor spaces where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. The order was set to expire on Thursday.
Colorado added over 1,230 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 87,996. Over 2,000 Coloradans have died because of COVID-19 to date.
Over 30% of the state’s total cases are within the tri-county area. Douglas County has the lowest total number of cases with 3,354 while Adams County has over 12,000, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Douglas County was the only municipality under TCHD’s jurisdiction to opt out of the mask mandate over the summer. County commissioners voted unanimously to send a formal letter of departure to TCHD stating the county’s desire for more local control over public health decisions.
TCHD made no substantive changes to the order other than its extension. Municipalities that previously opted-out will remain so. However, Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask mandate remains in effect even in municipalities that opted out.
“This approach is consistent with the one taken by many counties and municipalities in the Denver Metro area," TCHD Executive Director John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, said in a statement. “As we enter our “third wave,” we believe this is the best course of action since masks remain one of our most important tools in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, and will likely be needed until effective vaccines are widely available and utilized.”
In response to the rising number of cases, CDPHE launched a community-based informational campaign called “Step Up Colorado” targeting seniors, 18 to 24 year olds, and Black and Hispanic Coloradans. The campaign will use community influencers in conjunction with traditional media efforts to help Coloradans modify their behavior to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Something COVID-19 has taught us is that what we each do personally impacts our communities. We need everybody to do their part because as much as we would like it to be over, the pandemic is far from over. We can’t become complacent. That’s why we’re asking all Coloradans to do everything they can to reduce the spread,” CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said in a statement Tuesday.
After Gov. Polis issued a stay-at-home order in March that shuttered much of Colorado’s economy, economists estimated state’s general fund would decrease by over $3.3 billion through June 2021 because of lost business activity. They expect the state economy to take another $5.5 Billion hit by the end of 2022.
TCHD said it "will continue to closely monitor the science and data pertaining to mask wearing and its impact on the pandemic and will make adjustments to this order as needed.”