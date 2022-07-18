(The Center Square) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock delivered his final state of the city address on Monday, capping off his nearly 12-year tenure in the city’s highest office.
The address focused on topics ranging from housing, economic development, improving the city’s police force, and staving off the fentanyl epidemic. It was delivered at the Montbello Recreation Center in Hancock’s hometown neighborhood.
“Everyone who calls our great city home deserves a fair shot and a fair opportunity at success and an affordable home,” Hancock said. “To enjoy clean air and clean water. To have a career that supports them and their family. To express themselves to the fullest. And while this may be my final year as mayor, I pledge to you that I will bring the same energy, creativity and intention as if it were my first.”
During the speech, a measure was announced seeking City Council’s approval to distribute more than $2 million in federal pandemic aid funds to people experiencing homelessness in a monthly cash assistance program.
The project will expand on the work already underway by the Denver Basic Income Project, a private nonprofit that has been testing the idea since last year.
“Just as important as housing and shelter is a regular source of income for those experiencing homelessness,” Hancock said. “This direct cash assistance will help more than 140 women and families currently in shelters move into stable housing, and provide support so they can stay housed, while opening space in our shelters to serve more people.”
The mayor’s final year in office will also include efforts to reduce crime, improve the city’s economy, and reduce fentanyl-related cases.
To reduce crime, Hancock said he will seek to expand Denver’s nationally recognized Support Team Assisted Response program, which dispatched mental health professionals to certain calls instead of police officers.
Denver will also establish its first equity-focused business investment program to help grow its share of women and minority-led businesses.
Hancock said he has also “challenged” city agencies to find areas where they can cut costs in order to deal with inflation and the rising cost of doing business.
“Denver now stands as a much more economically competitive and connected city locally and on the global stage, and I’m committed to ensuring the pillars of our entire economy remain strong,” the mayor said.
Hancock added that Denver will invest its settlement funds from the opioid epidemic toward reducing overdose deaths from fentanyl and bolstering its addiction treatment service network.
Some priorities include enhancing medical treatment services in Denver’s jails and expanding the city’s mobile response teams to “meet people where they are,” Hancock said.