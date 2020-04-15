(The Center Square) – Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport received $18 million in coronavirus emergency aid from the federal government, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week.
The federal funds must go toward capital expenditures, debt payments, and operational costs, including payroll, the FAA said.
Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport Director Rick Lamport told The Center Square the airport received its funding grant on Tuesday and has “yet to formalize a use plan.”
Lamport said the airport is still running, but flights are occasionally cancelled due to a lack of flight passengers.
“We still have service, but it’s our mud season so it’s a slower season anyways,” Lamport added.
Across the state, 49 airports will receive $366.98 million in emergency funding as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress last month. Airports across the country will receive $10 billion total in aid from the stimulus package.
Air travel across the nation has plummeted, as states have issued stay-at-home orders similar to Colorado’s order and discouraged all “nonessential” travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Denver International Airport will receive $269 million in emergency funding as the state’s flagship travel hub. The Colorado Springs Municipal Airport will receive $24.3 million, while Yampa Valley Regional Airport will get $18.5 million, Northern Colorado Regional Airport will receive $16.8 million, and Grand Junction Regional Airport will receive $5.6 million.