(The Center Square) – Groups on both sides of the National Popular Vote referendum that Colorado voters will decide on in November released videos this week laying out their arguments.
Voters will decide whether to stay a part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which requires Colorado’s nine electoral college votes to be cast for the presidential candidate who wins the most votes nationally once enough states join the compact.
Colorado Democrats passed a law in 2019 adding the state to the compact, but voters will get a final decision on whether the state should be part of the compact after enough signatures were collected by opponents to put a referendum on the ballot.
The group Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote, which backs the compact, on Wednesday launched ads in La Plata County urging conservative voters on the Western Slope to approve the compact.
“Trump thinks it’s a good idea. So do we!” says the ad, which can be viewed here.
Proponents of the compact argue it still respects the electoral college but would mean candidates of all parties would have to campaign in every county.
"National Popular Vote makes conservatives in the Western Slope relevant in presidential elections," said Dennis Lennox with Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote. "La Plata County is a perfect example: Conservatives would no longer be defeatist because the Republican presidential nominee would spend money to organize and mobilize every conservative that stays home when Republicans ignore the Western Slope."
On Tuesday, the group True Colorado released an explainer-style YouTube video called “The Case Against the National Popular Vote in Colorado” that features Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising State Action, a conservative advocacy group that opposes the compact.
“Even if a Democratic candidate got 100 percent of the votes in Colorado, while a Republican won the most votes nationally, all of Colorado’s electoral college votes would still go to the Republican. That’s not right,” Fields argues in the video.
“The momentum in this campaign is on the side of protecting Colorado’s votes and making sure we still have a say in a presidential election instead of handing the decision to the higher population states on the coasts,” Lindsey Singer, communications director for Colorado Rising State Action, said in a statement to The Center Square.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact takes effect only once enough states join to reach 270 electoral college votes, the number required to win a presidential election.
So far, 15 states totaling 196 electoral college votes have joined the compact, according to Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote.