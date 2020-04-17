(The Center Square) – Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is closing after pressure from county health officials seeking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
An official for the park, located in Alamosa County, about four hours south of Denver, cited a surge in visitors seeking outdoor recreation as the state is under a stay-at-home order until April 26. The order generally still permits outdoor recreation on public lands that remain open.
“We have been monitoring conditions at the park and working closely with the local public health officials,” Park Superintendent Pamela Rice said in a statement. “Due to increasing visitation, we can no longer mitigate the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus and agree that it is in the public’s best interest to close at this time.”
The National Park Service also cited “a high percentage of out-of-state visitors” as a reason for the closure.
Alamosa County Public Health Director Della Cox-Vieira said the closure will protect the county, park staff and visitors.
“As a former park ranger at the Great Sand Dunes, it gives me no pleasure to recommend closure of one of our national treasures, even for a brief period of time,” she said. “However, it is my duty to protect the people of Alamosa County during this pandemic, and that includes the staff of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and any potential visitors.”
Alamosa County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on March 18, the Valley Courier reported. The county has seven coronavirus cases and two deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is one of four national parks in Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park, the third-most visited national park in the country, closed to visitors on March 20. Mesa Verde National Park closed on March 25, while Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park closed key roads and trails starting April 3.
In 2018, visitors to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve spent $27.4 million in the surrounding “gateway” communities, according to the National Park Service. That visitor spending contributed to $10.8 million in labor income and supported 373 local jobs.