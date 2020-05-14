(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday, where they discussed the state’s COVID-19 response.
Polis said in a briefing following the meeting that 96,000 tests are being sent to Colorado – a portion of 190,000 total tests the state expects to receive in June.
The governor has at times criticized the Trump administration's response to COVID-19, in March for supporting corporate bailouts and in April when the Federal Emergency Management Agency overtook the state's ventilator order.
Polis said Wednesday's meeting was important to help the state coordinate with the federal government.
“One of the reasons that an invitation to meet with the president is always an invitation that you can’t refuse is the opportunity to advance Colorado’s needs, and how we can better partner with the federal government to be able to make sure we have the testing supplies that can literally translate into saving lives in our state,” Polis said.
Polis also said he tested negative for COVID-19 before the meeting, which was also attended by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican.
Gardner called the meeting "productive" in a statement
“Today Governor Polis and I had a productive meeting with President Trump regarding Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gardner said. “Governor Polis and I secured President Trump’s commitment to send an additional 190,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the state and we advocated for additional personal protective equipment and further financial assistance to states without population thresholds.”