(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday extended the state’s disaster declaration for another 30 days.
The governor issued an executive order for the extension, which also extends the Colorado National Guard’s deployment “to support and provide planning resources” in combating COVID-19.
Polis first formally declared a disaster emergency on March 11.
“My administration, along with other State, tribal, local, and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overwhelming our health care resources,” the executive order reads. “The actions we have undertaken to date have made progress in these areas, but we must continue taking aggressive action to minimize the duration of this epidemic and of the disruption to our daily lives.”
Polis signed another executive order on Sunday that extends the state’s COVID-19 dial framework, in which counties receive a color-coded rating and corresponding restrictions.
Colorado has 34 counties currently in Level Red for severe risk – the fifth of six levels – on the state’s COVID-19 dial, a designation that bans indoor dining at restaurants and closes bars. The state has seen more than 325,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,600 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state's data.
On Saturday, Polis also extended stimulus payments via an executive order making emergency relief funds available until February 28, 2021.