(The Center Square) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday amended the state's mask order, relaxing some indoor mask requirements for public places.
Coloradans no longer need to wear masks "in Public Indoor Spaces if 80% of the individuals in the Public Indoor Space have shown proof of vaccination," according to the amended order.
“Vaccines not only protect you and your loved ones from getting this deadly virus but also allows Colorado to return back to normal,” a statement from the governor's office said. “Reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated.”
The state currently doesn't require outdoor mask wearing.
Even with the amendment in place, all other provisions of the public health order remain in effect, including allowing businesses to turn away customers who fail to wear a mask and requiring school-aged children to wear masks in certain settings.
Businesses that violate the order can have their business license suspended or revoked. Similarly, individuals who knowingly enter public spaces without a mask when they are required can be charged with criminal and civil penalties, including being prosecuted for trespassing.
Children aged 11 years old and up are still required to wear face masks when entering public buildings such as schools, government facilities, congregate areas, and emergency shelters.
According to the order, counties with a one-week disease incidence rate less than 35 cases per 100,000, mask wearing is not required in groups of 10 or more people where their vaccination status is either incomplete or unknown.
According to the Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado has administered over 3.6 million doses of the available COVID-19 vaccines through its 1,300 vaccination centers.
Over 1.4 million people are fully immunized and another 2.3 million have received one dose, according to agency statistics.