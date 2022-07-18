(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl has selected Navy veteran Danny Moore as her running mate.
Moore is a retired Navy master chief and the head of two defense contracting firms, DeNOVO Solutions, LLC and Thornberry Consulting, LLC.
Ganahl said Moore’s military and business experience will “galvanize small business owners throughout Colorado” as the duo hopes to upset incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera in the election on Nov. 8.
“Danny is a wonderful addition to our winning team,” Ganahl said Monday in a press release. “We share a common vision to lower Colorado’s soaring cost of living, gas prices, crime rates, and a commitment to making our children the priority.”
Moore previously chaired Colorado’s inaugural Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, an independent body responsible for drawing the state’s congressional maps every decade, but was voted out of the position in April after reports surfaced that he made unverified claims about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ganahl and Moore are scheduled to make their first public appearance together on Wednesday at JJ’s Place in Aurora.
"I will be mission-focused and deliver what is best for Colorado," Moore said in a statement. "It is critical that we do better, and we will."