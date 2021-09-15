In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo Heidi Ganahl gives a thumbs up after winning CU Regent at the Colorado Republican election night party, in Greenwood Village, Colo. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and University of Colorado regent, formally launched a longshot campaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021, to challenge Gov. Jared Polis' re-election bid next year, citing crime and the cost of living as two of her campaign issues.