(The Center Square) – Federal authorities in New Mexico this week apprehended a fugitive wanted for murder in Colorado.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it arrested a U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry on Monday.
CBP linked to an alert from the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado identifying 23-year-old Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma as the suspect wanted for first degree murder in a shooting that occurred on Dec. 6.
"The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide," CBP said.
After being arrested by CBP, the suspect was turned over to local authorities pending extradition.
“CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify and stop any and all threats to the American public,” CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall said in a statement. “Apprehending wanted individuals is part of what we do."