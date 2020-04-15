(The Center Square) – Durango-La Plata County Airport will receive $2.5 million in coronavirus emergency aid from the federal government, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said this week.
The federal funds must go toward capital expenditures, debt payments, and operational costs, including payroll, the FAA said Tuesday. Airports must apply for the grants before receiving the aid.
Durango-La Plata County Airport Director Tony Vicari told The Center Square he expects most of the emergency funds will go toward covering payroll costs.
“We’re anticipating somewhere in the range of about a $1.8 million shortfall in the operating revenue,” Vicari said, adding he estimates that there’s been between a 90 to 94 percent reduction in passenger traffic on any given day.
Across the state, 49 airports will receive $366.98 million in emergency funding as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress last month. Airports across the country will receive $10 billion total in aid from the stimulus package.
Air travel across the nation has plummeted, as states have issued stay-at-home orders similar to Colorado’s order and discouraged all “nonessential” travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Denver International Airport will receive $269 million in emergency funding as the state’s flagship travel hub. The Colorado Springs Municipal Airport will receive $24.3 million, while Yampa Valley Regional Airport will get $18.5 million, Northern Colorado Regional Airport will receive $16.8 million, and Grand Junction Regional Airport will receive $5.6 million.