(The Center Square) – Denver voters decided on a host of bond measures, referred questions, and initiated ordinances in Tuesday's election.
More than 83,900 votes were cast out of 467,000 registered voters, marking approximately 18% voter turnout for the election, according to unofficial results. The Denver Elections Division, which oversees all citywide elections, said the results will not be finalized until the post-election canvas is completed on November 19.
“We want to set the expectation that we'll probably be counting ballots for a couple of days, as usual. Doesn't mean anything's wrong, that's just the process,” the Division said in a statement.
The next batch of results will be reported by the end of Wednesday, the Elections Division said.
Denver Bond Package
Denver voters were asked to decide on a $450 million bond package that was put forth by Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration.
The package was originally intended to be voted on as one question, but City Council voted to split the package into five different questions back in August.
Four of the five questions were passed by the voters. The associated bonds will go toward improving the city’s infrastructure, expanding its homeless shelter system, and providing more affordable housing options.
Voters rejected one question, known as 2E, which would have provided $190 million to build a new arena and marketplace near the National Western Center Arena. 2E was defeated by a 58% margin, according to unofficial results.
Referred Questions
Outside of the bond package, Denver voters also decided on three additional Referred Questions: 2F, 2G, and 2H.
2F asked voters to overturn the controversial Group Living Amendment to the city’s zoning code. The amendment expanded the definition of household to include five unrelated individuals and expanded the number of land plots on which group living homes can be built.
It was defeated by 68.2% of voters.
Question 2G asked voters to approve an amendment to Denver’s charter that allows the city’s Independent Monitor to be appointed by City Council rather than the mayor. It was approved by two-thirds of Denver voters.
2H asked voters to move Denver’s elections from May to April in order to comport with federal law. It was approved by 75% of voters.
Initiated Ordinances
Five initiated ordinances were also on the ballot this year, addressing matters ranging from land use and homelessness to sales taxes.
Voters rejected four of the ordinances, including one that would require Denver to clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours and one that would reduce the city’s sales tax from 4.85% to 4.5%.
However, voters approved Ordinance 301, which prevents the city from unilaterally lifting conservation easements granted to certain pieces of land like golf courses. More than 63% of voters approved the ordinance.
Statewide Measures
Amendment 78, which proposed transferring the power to appropriate custodial funds from the state treasurer to the General Assembly, was rejected by 64% of Denver voters.
Unofficial results show Proposition 119, which sought to increase marijuana taxes to pay for after-school services for students, as being defeated by around 1,500 votes, with more than 82,000 total votes cast in the race.
More than 61% of voters in the city also rejected Proposition 120, which would have permanently reduced Colorado’s state property from 7.15% to 6.5%.
All three measures were defeated statewide.
This story may be updated.