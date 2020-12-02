(The Center Square) — Denver is marching forward with its scheduled minimum wage increase even as small businesses continue to struggle during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On January 1, 2021, the city’s minimum wage will increase from $12.85 to $14.77. It will reach $15.87 in 2022 and will be adjusted based on inflation thereafter.
In a joint statement, Mayor Michael Hancock and at-large Councilwoman Robin Kniech said the bottom wage increase will provide struggling workers with a much-needed economic stimulus while the city’s economy recovers.
“While we recognize the hardships facing businesses in our city, Denver remains committed to maintaining the small business relief and creative programs we’ve launched,” Kniech said in a Facebook post. “And we reiterate, again, that Denver and our nation need federal relief to meet the economic challenges faced by small businesses and working families.”
The joint statement acknowledged that it "was not an easy decision," noting that minimum wage workers on the frontlines are often women or minorities.
"Putting additional dollars into the hands of workers also provides an economic stimulus by increasing their ability to spend," the joint statement read, adding that they "will continue to support small, local businesses" with relief.
Industries like construction, hospitality, and tourism have taken the brunt of the impact. State unemployment numbers show restaurant and service employees made up approximately 17% of new claims during the week ending on November 14.
When Colorado Restaurant Association CEO Sonia Riggs heard about Denver’s decision, she couldn’t help but feel “extremely disappointed.”
"Restaurants are grappling with a 100-year pandemic — the most challenging crisis they've faced in living memory," Riggs told The Center Square in a statement. "Twenty-four percent of restaurants are under threat of imminent closure thanks to the indoor dining shutdown, and 60% may not make it three months. Consider all the staff restaurants are already being forced to cut.
"A minimum wage hike will just exacerbate the problem," she said.
In December 2019, CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business estimated the state would add over 40,000 jobs in its annual Colorado Business Economic Outlook for 2020. However, during its mid-year review in August, the Leeds School of Business revised this estimate to show a loss of 128,500 jobs caused by the pandemic.
At the time of the re-evaluation, Denver had recorded just under 10,000 COVID-19 cases and was two months away from passing a budget showing a $190 million tax revenue shortfall caused by the six-week statewide stay-at-home order issued in late March. As of Tuesday, Denver County had over 37,000 COVID-19 cases.
The county is currently designated as red or “severe risk” level for COVID-19, which means bars and restaurants are closed for dine-in service, and gyms are restricted to operating at 10% capacity.