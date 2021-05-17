(The Center Square) — Denver has submitted the second-highest sum of federal reimbursement requests for costs related to housing, testing, and vaccinating people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, according to a new report.
In total, Denver has requested over $110 million in reimbursements, according to a report by Grist, a left-leaning environmental news organization. The funds are being disbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under a program initiated by former President Donald Trump.
The program was initially designed to cover 75% of the cost of providing COVID-19 services to homeless people. Once President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the total reimbursement was raised to 100%.
Data from Denver’s Board of Public Health and Environment shows that the funds have translated into just over one-quarter of Denver’s homeless population being vaccinated.
As of April 8, Denver has vaccinated 1,411 people experiencing homelessness compared to the city’s total homeless population of 4,171, according to the city's latest count.
The city also combatted over 1,000 cases of COVID-19, only 15 of which resulted in a loss of life. A total of 27.1% of cases among people experiencing homelessness resulted in hospitalizations compared to only 8% of people who were not homeless.
According to Grist, over $600 million in reimbursement requests have come from just four municipalities through April 7: Los Angeles County, Calif.; Denver County, Colo.; Cook County, Ill.; and King County, Wash.
However, many metropolitan areas that have the highest per-capita homeless populations didn’t request reimbursements, the report found.
For example, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. all did not file requests even though the metro areas have three of the top-four highest concentrations of homelessness per 10,000 residents.
Meanwhile, metro areas such as Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle filed reimbursement requests, even though per-capita homelessness in some of the cities is much less.
New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. combine to average 94.8 homeless residents per 10,000 housed residents, according to data from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle average 72.8 homeless residents per-10,000, even though Boston alone averages 93.2 per-10,000.