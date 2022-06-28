(The Center Square) – Denver residents will have to pay new fees for waste services next year after City Council voted Monday to adopt a "pay-as-you-throw" trash program.
The new program will require Denver residents to pay either $9 per month for a small 35-gallon trash cart; $13 per month for a medium cart; or $21 per month for a large cart. Currently, the city pays for trash services via its general fund.
Recycling and compost collection will be done weekly, instead of every other week, under the new program.
City officials and groups backing the program argue it will help reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, improve the city’s recycling rate, and reduce emissions.
“[Monday’s] vote is a commitment to our city’s climate goals,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “As we divert more waste away from the landfill, we’ll both lower our emissions and create more soil-friendly compost.”
The ordinance will become effective in 2023 and the city will phase-in the new charges over the course of the year. The city will also establish a rebate program for low-income residents who would be disproportionately impacted by the new fee structure, the city said in a press release.
The measure, which passed by an 8-5 vote, was opposed by Councilmember Kevin Flynn, District 2, who expressed concerns with the program since the city's waste management crews are already struggling with staff shortages.
“[The solid waste crew’s] inability to meet the current schedule, that the ambitious addition of weekly recycling that requires 22 additional operators in addition to trying to make of up a 28% [staff] vacancy when we’ve only managed to hire 7% in the last five months, is an obstacle to effectively starting this program,” Flynn said, according to KDVR.
The city's residential waste diversion was 26% in 2020, according to Denver’s Sustainable Resource Management Plan. Total waste diversion (residential, commercial/industrial, construction debris) was at 35% that year, but the city's goal is to "divert 50% of all solid waste generated by 2027 and 70% by 2032."