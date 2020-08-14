(The Center Square) – The Denver Public Schools Board of Education is urging parents not to unenroll their children in favor of private teaching or “pod” learning, citing segregation and potential revenue losses.
In a statement, board members said the school district loses $10,600 in per pupil funding from the state for each student who’s unenrolled.
The board also criticized the practice of “pandemic pods” or “micro-schooling,” which have gained some traction as alternatives to in-person or remote public schooling.
Denver Public Schools will start the school year on Aug. 24 without in-person classes, instead opting for online instruction until at least Oct. 16.
“We are deeply concerned about the pods’ long-term negative implications for public education and social justice,” the board members said, citing the district’s history of segregation.
“While today our student body is as diverse as ever, our schools and communities suffer from segregation,” board members wrote. “We fear that further flight will exacerbate academic and opportunity gaps among our children.”
Pods would need to have “three students-of-color for every one white student, two students who qualify for free-and-reduced price lunch for everyone who does not, at least one student who receives Special Education services and at least one student who receives English Language Acquisition services” in order to be inline with the district’s demographics, the letter said.
Board members also urged parents enrolling their children in pods to not hire DPS teachers for private instruction because it “pulls them away from students that need them most.”
The board said the district estimates $65 million in losses related to COVID-19, which would be exacerbated if students are unenrolled.
“By not enrolling your children, class-sizes will grow and teacher positions could be eliminated due to the loss in funding,” the letter said. “It’s an opportunity to support our whole community by keeping people employed who also know what they’re doing. You may also forfeit your child’s seat at the school. It is critical that you enroll your child.”
Board members also told parents to “reject the notion of school vouchers and stipends that further siphon funds from public education.”
Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice for the libertarian Reason Foundation, argued on Twitter that school vouchers or stipends “would allow less advantaged families to access alternatives as well.”
“Imagine if someone said ‘using your food stamps at Trader Joe's siphons away money from Walmart!’ That would be ridiculous,” he tweeted. “The money doesn't belong to the institution. Education dollars are meant for the education of the child - not protecting a government monopoly.”
Remote-learning poses complications for working parents and could negatively affect household budgets, according to a recent survey by Bankrate.
The survey of over 3,000 adults found that 3 out of 5 parents believe their finances will be negatively impact by their children having to learn remotely.