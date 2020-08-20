(The Center Square) – Denver Public Schools says it has a computer shortage, just days before online-only classes are set to begin.
The district sent a statement to parents Wednesday urging those who have access to computers not to request units from the district, adding that students who already have district-issued devices but also have access to personal computers should return their units.
“We will direct available computers to students who need them the most,” DPS said in a statement. “We ask that families at district-run schools only request a device if there are no other options available to them.”
The district said it ordered 12,500 Lenovo computers earlier this summer, but their arrival has been delayed after being seized at the U.S. border “due to concerns about human rights violations” by a Chinese third-party manufacturer. “It is unclear when they will be released,” DPS said, adding it believes the computer company “is taking the right steps to rectify this situation.
DPS is scheduled to begin online-only courses on Monday, Aug. 24.
The district also told parents that some schools might be able to offer internet hotspots and referred them to other internet options “available through Internet Essentials and Starry Internet.” They also referred parents to PCs for People, a non-profit that offers refurbished units at affordable prices.
Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice for the libertarian Reason Foundation, warned that the shortage in computers used for distance learning “could lead to inequities.”
DeAngelis argues that one solution would be for the state to give families access to a student’s education funds to be used for “alternatives that meet their needs,” such as purchasing their own learning devices.
“Families would be able to afford many educational alternatives, including learning devices, with the $10,000 Denver Public Schools spends each year,” he said. “The money is supposed to be meant for educating the children – not protecting a government monopoly. We should fund students instead of systems.”
The Denver Public Schools Board of Education last week urged parents not to participate in another form of alternative education called “pandemic pods,” which have gained some traction among parents concerned with remote public schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board said it's concerned about pods’ “long-term negative implications for public education and social justice,” citing “further flight will exacerbate academic and opportunity gaps among our children.”
The school district would lose $10,600 from the state for every student disenrolled, the board said.