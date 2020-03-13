(The Center Square) – Denver Public Schools announced temporary school closures due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The district released a notice to the public on Thursday ordering the temporary closure of all public schools and associated extracurricular programs beginning next week, through Apr. 3. DPS said that the decision will be viewed as an elongated spring break for students, while dually keeping pupils out of district facilities for intensive cleaning and disinfection.
"It is never easy to make a call like this, but we did so on the advice of medical experts to ensure that we are supporting the health and well-being of all of our students, staff and families," Superintendent Susana Cordova said in a letter. "All school buildings will be open on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, with limited staff available. These days will not be used for instruction, but instead will give families more time to come into school buildings and get any items that they may need for the extra time off, such as picking up medications from the school nurse."
Other districts are similarly canceling classes for two to four week stints. Colorado Springs School District #11, Lewis-Palmer School District #38, Aurora Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools, Pueblo City Schools, and dozens more have announced closures and potential contingencies to switch students over to virtual instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
Districts are also restricting professional and personal out-of-state travel for employees and students.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced Thursday that all state-sanctioned athletics and extracurricular activities will be delayed until Apr. 6. All high school basketball tournaments were also canceled as a means to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
"Everything we've done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities," CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement. "In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments."
Colorado Department of Education Commissioner Katy Anthes wrote an email to all district superintendents and directors of the various Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) across the state informing them of their abilities to shutter schools or face the authority of the governor's office to shutter schools.
"This allows our state government to get access to additional federal and state resources and allows our Governor to waive certain laws. An analysis by the Governor’s Office does suggest that if necessary he has the capacity to close schools and other public places if the health department deems it necessary for reasons that 'threaten the public health.' Of course, you also have the authority to do so at any time regardless of any state decision," the letter read.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency earlier this week.