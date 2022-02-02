(The Center Square) – Some Denver metro counties are allowing their mask mandates to expire this week, while others are mulling extensions.
Mask mandates that require face coverings to be worn in public spaces are set to expire this week in Denver, Adams, and Arapahoe counties.
Denver’s mandate will expire on Thursday. Mayor Michael Hancock credited the declining COVID-19 case counts and hospitalization rates, and increased vaccine rates for policy’s recension.
“I want to thank all of our residents who have gotten vaccinated and boosted, and complied with the public health order, for doing their part to slow the spread of this virus,” Hancock said during a press conference on Monday. “The tool that provides the best protection from COVID-19 – the vaccine and boosters – is free and widely and readily available. It’s imperative that we all utilize these tools, to protect and prepare ourselves for life with COVID.”
The mandate in Adams and Arapahoe bounties, both of which are under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), will expire on Friday.
Despite the county-level mandates expiring, private businesses will still be allowed to require mask wearing if they choose. John M. Douglas, TCHD’s executive director, said the measure is important for indoor spaces like schools even though it is a reasonable time to end the public health orders.
“We have worked closely with our school districts to ensure they have capacity to implement a range of prevention measures to accommodate particularly at-risk students and to minimize disruptions to in-person learning,” Douglas said.
Boulder County will keep its mandate in place until further notice, according to a report from 9News, while the Jefferson County Board of Health will meet on Thursday to discuss its mask mandate.