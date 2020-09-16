(The Center Square) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's proposed 2021 budget includes $154 million in cuts and other savings.
The proposal estimates a $1.33 billion general fund budget, down 10.6 percent compared to the 2020 budget, which faced a $220 million hole.
Hancock called the proposed budget, which was submitted to Denver City Council on Tuesday, “fiscally responsible and equitable.”
The city faces an estimated $190 million budget hole for 2021 caused by the economic recession from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It closes our $190 million budget gap without leaving our most vulnerable behind,” he said in a statement. “We have weathered economic recessions before and come back stronger. We will deploy the same fiscally responsible tools and methods to ensure Denver emerges from this economic challenge stronger, more equitable, and better than before.”
Hancock said reducing city employee hiring and leaving 400 positions vacant would help avoid layoffs and save $39 million. It also called for more furloughs saving $12 million, with city appointees required to take nine days of furlough.
The city’s capital improvement program faces $14.5 million in general fund cuts, and $9.6 million will be saved from halting city fleet replacement.
Hancock’s budget also highlights expanded funding for social service programs.
Youth programs will receive $78.1 million, while $187 million goes to Denver Human Services, and $70 million to support affordable housing for the city’s homeless.