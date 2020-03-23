(The Center Square) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a stay-at-home order for the city and county on Monday.
The order goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues at least until April 10.
“This isn’t a recommendation anymore,” Hancock said at a press conference Monday. “People need to stay at home.”
The mayor said the full order and its exemptions would be posted on the city’s website.
The mayor cited organized sports and picnics in parks as examples of what will be banned. People will still be allowed to hike, exercise and walk their dogs in city parks, but the mayor stressed that people practice social distancing when doing so.
Liquor stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries will not fall under “essential businesses” under the order, but medical marijuana dispensaries will be allowed to operate.
Public transportation, rideshares and taxis are all exempt from the order, a city attorney said.
“The bolder and quicker we move, the faster we can end this economic trauma in our economy,” Hancock added. “We don’t want to extend the economic pain of the people of Denver.”
The order also has the backing of Gov. Jared Polis, who said he’s “strongly in support” of local stay-at-home orders.
“It’s extremely important that just as our state is acting boldly and urgently, that our county health departments are also taking strong actions guided by science, data, and the real-life situation on the ground including taking into account local factors like population density and concentration of Coronavirus cases, to best contain the spread of the virus,” he said.