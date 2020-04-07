Security checkpoint traffic is down 94 percent at the Denver International Airport compared to this time last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Air travel across the nation has taken a nosedive as states urge people to avoid “non-essential” travel at all costs to help reduce the virus' spread.
“Passenger traffic continues to decline at DEN as non-essential travel is not recommended,” the airport said Tuesday.
The 94 percent reduction in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint traffic at the airport occurred during the week of March 30 to April 3 and doesn’t include traffic from passengers stopping on connecting flights.
The airport, which is the fifth busiest in the country, also said it closed one of six runways and transitioned one of its economy parking lots to employee-only use.
Colorado has 5,172 coronavirus cases and 150 deaths as of Monday evening.
Gov. Jared Polis addressed the state on Monday night, urging Coloradans to continue social distancing practices. He also extended the state’s stay-at-home order until April 26, days ahead of the federal government’s April 30th social distancing guidance ends.