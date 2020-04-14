(The Center Square) – Denver City Council unanimously passed a proclamation on Monday night urging Gov. Jared Polis to temporarily suspend all rent and mortgage payments during the statewide coronavirus crisis, despite the governor saying he doesn't have the legal authority to enforce such a measure.
In a unanimous decision, all 13 members of the council voted to pass Proclamation No. 20-0350, which requests the governor to place moratoriums on such payments.
Council member Robin Kniech sponsored the proclamation as an immediate solution to ease the financial burden levied on the residents of Denver.
The proclamation asks Polis "to use the full legal extent of his emergency powers to impose an immediate moratorium on residential and small business commercial rent payments for those unable to pay."
Polis earlier on Monday expressed concern over this matter, as did Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
"No governor, no president has the legal ability to suspend the sanctity of contract law,” Polis said during a press conference Monday. “No state has done that. What we want to do in Colorado, what I have done, is really make sure that we take the strongest steps of any governor to help protect renters.”
The Colorado Apartment Association also expressed concern over the proposal the council outlined in the proclamation.
“We are grateful that members of the City Council took our input under advisement, but we worry the resolution as written could further harm the rental housing industry," said Mark Williams, the executive vice president of the association. We understand this is a really challenging time for everyone. For those residents who are able to pay rent, we ask that they do to ensure that financial assistance is prioritized to help those in dire financial situations."
"It’s important to know that rent payments go beyond just the mortgage payment, rent payments also are used for payroll, maintenance, taxes, insurance, and continue operation of their rental facilities," Williams added.