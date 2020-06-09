(The Center Square) – Denver City Council on Monday unanimously called for an independent review of the city police department’s use of force policies.
Denver has seen protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The reported use of police force during the Denver protests has caused concern by councilmembers, they said in a statement Monday.
Councilman Paul Kashmann’s office announced the joint effort and the transmission of a letter to the city’s Office of Independent Monitor, which oversees law enforcement-related complaints and investigations.
“Denver City Council has sent a letter to the Independent Monitor, Nick Mitchell, calling for a review of the Use of Force policy and its implementation at recent demonstrations following numerous complaints surfaced about DPD tactics at those events,” the statement said. “Council has asked the Monitor to focus on DPD’s Use of Force policy and other relevant procedures including the use of riot gear, chemical agents, rubber bullets, and other crowd control practices.”
The letter was also sent to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Public Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson.
In the letter, the councilmembers point to media reports that reportedly show police personnel using excessive force and tactics to disperse large groups of protesters. Such tactics, the letter noted, necessitates a probe from Mitchell and the Office of the Independent Monitor.
“Mr. Mitchell, in line with your charge to provide oversight of Denver’s public safety agencies, we request that you undertake an in-depth analysis and review of [the] Denver Police Department’s exercise of their duties,” the council’s letter stated. “Please focus, among other things, on DPD’s Use of Force policy and other relevant policies and procedures; the use of various forms of 'riot' gear and equipment, chemical agents, rubber bullets and other crowd control measures; and DPD’s handling of community complaints made regarding officer conduct at the demonstrations.”