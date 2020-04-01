(The Center Square) – The Denver City Council on Monday night passed a legislative package authorizing $13.5 million to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Denver officials say the funding will help provide vital resources to those impacted the most by the virus.
"We have worked hard over the past couple of weeks to ensure that we have a fully functioning legislative branch of government as we face the spread of this virus,” City Council President Jolon Clark in a statement. “Tonight we took action on several bills that will help mobilize resources and provide aid to those who need it, and we will continue our work as Denver responds locally to this global pandemic.”
Some $10 million will fund the city's new Coronavirus Emergency Response special revenue fund. The money allocated to this fund will be used for services and supplies such as personal protective equipment, overtime for essential personnel who are working during the state of emergency, new capital purchases such as beds or medical equipment, and capital funds such as purchases of facilities and improvements on existing ones.
Another $3.5 million will go towards city's new Coronavirus Emergency Business Support fund, which will be used to help Denver businesses support employees during the pandemic state of emergency.
A third bill, too, was passed which allows the city government to donate surplus computers and equipment to the nonprofit PCs for People to be used by low-income families.
The Denver City Council also announced that it is looking for volunteers to assist residents over the age of 65 years. The volunteers will be tasked with contacting older people to further communicate COVID-19 risk information from the state and city health departments.