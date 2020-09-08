(The Center Square) – The Denver Broncos will allow a limited number of fans in Mile High Stadium for the team’s week three game this season.
“This step is really possible because of the commitment and dedication of the Broncos organization,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a Tuesday news briefing.
The Broncos are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during week three of the season on Sept. 27.
Under the plan, 5,700 fans – primarily season ticket holders – will be allowed in the stadium, under 7.5 percent of the stadium’s total capacity, the governor said. Those fans will be split up into groups of 175 or less to allow for contact tracing if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s not a big event with everybody together in a stadium, it’s a series of events that effectively follow the guidance of 175 people or less,” Polis said.
Polis was joined by Brittany Bowlen, vice president of strategic initiatives for the Denver Broncos, who said that “Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different this year.”
“In addition to masks and social distancing requirements, seating will be done in small pods and sections will be broke into groups,” she added.
Bowlen said the organization has been working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on the plan for the past three months.
Polis also said Tuesday that he’s encouraging the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) to allow any school districts in the state that are prepared for high school football to begin in the fall. CHSAA previously delayed the high school football season to spring.
“If there’s schools and districts that are ready to move forward with fall football and can implement that quickly, we want to encourage CHSAA to allow for that,” Polis said.