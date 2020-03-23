The city and county of Denver amended a stay-at-home order to exclude liquor stores and recreational marijuana dispensaries after people rushed to stock up.
Mayor Michael Hancock announced the stay-at-home order during a news conference Monday in which he said liquor stores and dispensaries are considered “non-essential” businesses.
Within hours of the order, people rushed to liquor stores and dispensaries to stock up, in some cases waiting in long lines. The booze and weed rush was observed within Denver, but also in other cities and counties where the stay-at-home order did not apply.
Even liquor stores in Wheat Ridge are getting slammed right now. Check out the line at Applejacks....wraps all the way around the building @CBSDenver #covid19 pic.twitter.com/sTszD6XL4a— Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) March 23, 2020
Dozens of people file outside a popular Denver liquor minutes after @MayorHancock announced a stay-at-home order (which lists liquor stores as non-essential). https://t.co/8UJeLzyuR5— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 23, 2020
The city said just hours after issuing the initial order that it was updated to exclude liquor stores, marijuana stores, and construction sites.
“Liquor stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt,” the city’s official Twitter account said. “All marijuana stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.”
“This is an evolving situation and guidance will continue to be refined to ensure that all physical distancing measures are having the desired impact,” the city added.
The order goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues at least until April 10.
The mayor said people will still be allowed to exercise and walk their dogs in city parks as long as they're practicing social distancing.