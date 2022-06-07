(The Center Square) – Denver City Council passed a sweeping affordable housing package during a meeting on Monday night.
The policies, known as the “Expanding Housing Affordability” package, increases the linkage fee that developers must pay to support future housing development. It also requires developers to provide income-restricted units in residential developments containing 10 units or more.
The exact number of affordable units to be provided is guided by the overall affordability of the development, but all homes will need to be affordable for two-person households earning less than Denver’s area median income (AMI). In 2022, Denver’s AMI for a two-person household was approximately $94,000, according to this year’s income limits from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“As the first city in Colorado to make use of this new authority, this is a big step forward in addressing this challenge,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “The lasting affordability guaranteed in this new policy will help bring down costs for hard-working individuals and families, and level the playing field for those facing housing insecurity.”
The package comes after state lawmakers passed House Bill 1117 in 2021 that paved the way for local governments to set affordable housing development guidelines through land use policy.
The package also comes as the metro area has seen an increase in homelessness. According to the latest State of Homelessness report from the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, a local continuum of care, the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the nine-county metro area grew from more than 1,500 in 2020 to more than 12,000 in 2022.
The city's policy package faced some criticism from city council members who argued it doesn't go far enough to build homes that are affordable to people earning the lowest incomes.
“Supporters of this bill have said it will provide a 'steady' and modest supply of affordable housing,” Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, District 9, said during Monday’s meeting. “After fighting for a decade to make it mandatory for developers to build what Denverites need, 'modest' is hardly the approach we should be taking.”
Randal O’Toole, transportation policy director for the libertarian-leaning Independence Institute, criticized HB 21-1117 prior to its passage in 2021, saying that "inclusionary zoning makes housing less affordable."
"First, developers respond to the higher costs by building fewer units of housing," O’Toole wrote in 2021. "Second, to pay for the units they have to sell or rent at below-market rates, they raise prices on the market-rate units. Third, existing home sellers or landlords, seeing that new units are going for higher prices, raise their prices as well."